Kentucky State Police investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Somerset

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday at around midnight on Emerald Court in Somerset.

Somerset Police responded to a domestic violence complaint with an armed male suspect. During the confrontation, one officer was injured and transported to Lake Cumberland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers then fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene by the county Coroner. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

An investigation is being led by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.

