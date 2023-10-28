Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky State Police investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Somerset

The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday at around noon on Emerald Court in Somerset.(WVVA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday at around midnight on Emerald Court in Somerset.

Somerset Police responded to a domestic violence complaint with an armed male suspect. During the confrontation, one officer was injured and transported to Lake Cumberland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers then fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene by the county Coroner. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

An investigation is being led by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
According to the Herald-Leader, the Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to...
New apartment development coming to Lexington
Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky

Latest News

One man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.
Motorcycle crash leaves one man seriously injured
WKYT High School Football Part 2 (10/27/2023)
WKYT High School Football Part 2 (10/27/2023)
WKYT High School Football Part 1 (10/27/2023)
WKYT High School Football Part 1 (10/27/2023)
Little league baseball group receives part of donation from Lex. Counter Clocks after months of...
Little league baseball group receives part of donation from Lex. Counter Clocks after months of delay