Little league baseball group receives part of donation from Lex. Counter Clocks after months of delay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, WKYT shared a story of a Lexington little league group that was waiting more than six months on a promised donation from the Lexington Counter Clocks.

For several years, the league has paid $4,000 to the Counter Clocks, formerly known as the Lexington Legends, for a fun day on the field for the players.

In return, the Counter Clocks reimburses the league and pays an additional $2,500 as a sponsorship.

The Little League never received a penny of that money back until now.

“So, they bring you out, do the big photo op with the big fake check and everything, which it’s cool and exciting and the kids get to go out on the field and meet the players and all that,” said Justin Wiese, Northern Cal Ripken President. “But we did not leave with a check this year.”

Wiese said the $4,000 the league was out for their day on the field has a bigger impact on the team than people realize.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that moms are just fighting trying to take care of their kids and give them an opportunity, and not only can they not afford to play baseball, but they can’t afford a bat or a glove or whatever, so we usually try to take that money and buy gloves, cleats, things like that,” he added.

After Wiese shared the league’s story on social media, he said the community stepped up to the plate to make ends meet.

“The first one I noticed, I believe a lady in Frankfort had donated 25 dollars, and then there was multiple 25, 50, 100 dollars here and there,” he said. “We’ve pretty much recouped the money we would’ve gotten from the Counter Clocks.”

After several months of waiting, the league finally has a timeline as to when they’ll receive those funds.

“As of today, we received the thousand-dollar good faith check that they promised they were going to send us, and we’re supposed to receive the rest of the funds around the third or the fourth,” Wiese said.

Wiese added that he appreciates the funds people have raised for the league in the meantime.

He said any extra money will go toward the players and any updates that need to be made to their field.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.