Motorcycle crash leaves one man seriously injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

Lexington Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E Third Street after a report of a single-vehicle accident just before 3 AM.

When officials arrived on the scene, police found one person with life-threatening injuries from a motorcycle accident.

A Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

