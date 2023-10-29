Everyday Kentucky
9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a "large party" in Indianapolis.
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

