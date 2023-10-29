Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cold Front looming behind the rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain is carrying on from the overnight, leaving most to wake up to scattered showers. Rainfall will remain isolated until dinnertime, when it switches to widespread for the overnight. Temps for today will park in the upper 60s. Wind gusts will also persist throughout the day getting as strong as 35mph.

Monday will start of the day with some widespread showers and temps into the 50s. Rain will be pretty heavy and fueled along by some cold wind gusts. Temps will tumble consistently throughout Monday. Skies will mostly clear in the evening and a hard freeze is expected as overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Halloween is looking to be mostly dry, but we are keeping and eye on a system moving just north of the state. That could leave potential for a small rain chance in parts of northern Kentucky. By Wednesday temps will be super chilly as well across the board with overnight lows in the 20s and highs still parked in the 40s.

Have a great Sunday!

