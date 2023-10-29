Anderson Co. recovery group creates safe and sober fun through Halloween bash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The We Recovery Inc. Halloween Bash may seem like your average Halloween get-together, but to those in recovery, it is so much more.

“It’s really amazing. God’s really touched my heart and I just thank God that we can all come together as a community,” said We Recovery Inc. CEO Margaret Cotton.

Cotton said she was called to create the organization following her own battle with addiction.

“God has changed my life and I’m tired of seeing my friends die of this addiction, so he gave me a vision and that’s what I’m supposed to be doing in my life is to help others,” Cotton said.

The organization began in April, and on Saturday, the organization hosted its first recovery Halloween bash.

This is an event the group’s vice president Ashley Hopper said the recovery community needed leading into the holiday season.

“I’m a person in long-term recovery so for me it means everything,” Hopper said. “The holidays are very triggering for a lot of people, so we want to have things to do as an alternative for people, instead of going and doing what we used to do.”

We Recovery Inc. member Vanessa Mcroberts added that providing a family-friendly atmosphere is also helpful for those in recovery just like her.

“I get to see my kids and do Halloween with them, but to see other kids reunite with their families or even see families that are adults reuniting with other adults, its just amazing,” Mcroberts said.

Hopper said this event is just the beginning for We Recovery Inc.

“We want to plan something for Christmas, New Years, like once a month, we want to try to do something to give those people the support and let them know this is a we think and we’re here together to help each other and to lift this community back up,” Hopper said.

Those with We Recovery Inc. added if you are in the Anderson County area and are looking for a recovery group to be a part of, you can reach out to them through their Facebook page.

