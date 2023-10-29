Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Weather whiplash on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy with periods of rain for most of us this evening as temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Southern and eastern Kentucky should still see a mostly dry evening, with showers eventually making it overnight. Temperatures will fall overnight as we will see lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s, north, and west, with lower to mid 50s in southern and eastern Kentucky.

Rain will continue to stick around for the morning hours across the area, but as the day moves on, rain starts to taper. Scattered showers will still continue into the afternoon, especially south and east. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning, slipping into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. It will be a very chilly and breezy day. We start to clear out as we head into the evening and overnight, as it will be very cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A hard freeze is expected for most everyone.

Halloween will have a winter-like feel to it, but it will be mostly dry. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day, but it will be cold and breezy, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. As we head into the evening and overnight, we will likely see a few rain and even snow showers. Temperatures for trick-or-treaters will be into the low 40s, feeling like the 30s with the wind. Mostly clear for the overnight and very cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected early on in the day on Wednesday, with more sunshine in the afternoon. It will be quite cold once again as highs only reach the low to mid 40s. Clear skies Wednesday night with overnight lows once again in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday, we will have mostly sunny skies as temperatures start to rebound. It will still be quite chilly, with highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Lots of sunshine will be featured for Friday and Saturday as temperatures return to average. Highs will be into the low to mid 60s.

