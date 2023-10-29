Deputy Sheriff injured during crash

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fleming County Sheriff says an officer was injured during a crash on Saturday.

According to a post on social media, the Flemingsburg Police Department was called out to the intersection of Bypass Road and Elizaville Road for a minor injury collision involving a sheriff’s cruiser that was hit while stopped at the intersection.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle, was Michael Emmons of Ewing.

Police arrested Emmons and charged him with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

Fleming County Deputy Sheriff Josh Patrick was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

The criminal charges and the collision are under investigation by the Flemingsburg Police Department.

