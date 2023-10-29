Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Deputy Sheriff injured during crash

Crash
Crash(PxHere | WXIX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fleming County Sheriff says an officer was injured during a crash on Saturday.

According to a post on social media, the Flemingsburg Police Department was called out to the intersection of Bypass Road and Elizaville Road for a minor injury collision involving a sheriff’s cruiser that was hit while stopped at the intersection.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle, was Michael Emmons of Ewing.

Police arrested Emmons and charged him with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

Fleming County Deputy Sheriff Josh Patrick was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

The criminal charges and the collision are under investigation by the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Kentucky State Police investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Somerset
FCPS School Resource Officer Anthony Daulton.
Fundraiser created for school resource officer hurt in crash
Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have...
Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?
One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington

Latest News

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue team helped an injured climber in Red River Gorge.
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescue injured climber
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
Family honors UK student one year after her death
The events will be at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Sunday, November 5.
Lexington’s annual Halloween & Thriller Festival postponed
One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington