Family honors UK student one year after her death

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of a University of Kentucky nursing student.

Anne Marie Gieske, a 20-year-old Fort Mitchell native was studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea.

She was one of two Americans killed during a crowd crush at a Halloween celebration last year.

Gieske was a member of UK’s Korean Language and Culture Club.

For Anne Marie’s heavenly birthday we will go to mass on Sunday Oct 29 at 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church. ... Posted by Madonna Gieske on Friday, October 27, 2023

To read more about Anne Marie you can visit a website made in her honor by clicking here.

The second U.S. citizen killed in South Korea was identified as 20-year-old Steven Blesi, an international business major who was in the country as part of a study abroad program, according to Kennesaw State University.

