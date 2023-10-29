Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Human figure cardboard cutout hanging from noose found at construction site

The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in...
The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in Cleveland.(WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A construction worker is out of a job after a disturbing human figure cardboard cutout was found at a construction site in Ohio.

The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in Cleveland.

The disturbing sign is one that could be perceived as racist.

The construction project is under the umbrella of Cleveland Construction.

The company’s Equal Employment Opportunity Officer said none of their workers created the display.

The officer said the sign seems to have been made by an employee from a sub-contractor they hired to work at the site.

After the initial investigation, Cleveland Construction management said it did not appear the incident was racially motivated.

The company did request that the worker never return to their project site, however.

Cleveland Construction released a statement to WOIO regarding the incident.

“Cleveland Construction is proud of our diverse workforce on our project sites,” the statement reads in part. “We have strong policies against any forms of racial discrimination or harassment, and we have a zero-tolerance policy against any such activity on our projects.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Kentucky State Police investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Somerset
FCPS School Resource Officer Anthony Daulton.
Fundraiser created for school resource officer hurt in crash
Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have...
Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?
One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Family honors UK student one year after her death
WATCH | Family honors UK student one year after her death
Lexington’s annual Halloween & Thriller Festival postponed
WATCH | Lexington’s annual Halloween & Thriller Festival postponed
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescue injured climber
WATCH | Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescue injured climber