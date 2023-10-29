Everyday Kentucky
Lexington’s annual Halloween & Thriller Festival postponed

The events will be at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Sunday, November 5.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual Thriller & Halloween Parade and the Halloween Festival & Variety Show have been moved to next weekend due to inclement weather.

The events will be at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Sunday, November 5.

Local food and drink vendors will open at 2:30 p.m. The Halloween Variety Show featuring local performance groups will take place at 4 p.m., followed by the Thriller parade beginning at 5 p.m.

