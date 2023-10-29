Everyday Kentucky
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on North Broadway.

Officers say a car hit a man and then left the scene. Police say the man’s leg was injured and he was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

