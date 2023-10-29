Everyday Kentucky
Ralliers call for ceasefire in war between Israel and Hamas

A pro-Palestine rally was held at downtown Lexington's courthouse plaza.
A pro-Palestine rally was held at downtown Lexington's courthouse plaza.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests supporting Palestine have taken place across the United States since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel.



Supporters of Palestine have called for a ceasefire after Israel’s military response.

Saturday is a holy day for members of the Jewish community. On Friday, the Kentucky Jewish Council issued a statement, bringing attention to attacks on the Jewish community.

“Tomorrow, as Jews celebrate Shabbos, a Hamas rally is planned in downtown Lexington,” the statement read. “Similar rallies across the country have resulted in hate crimes against the Jewish community, and police across the country are on high alert this weekend.”

Lexington Police told WKYT that there were no incidents related to Saturday’s rally, and they estimated about 200 people were in attendance of the rally.

