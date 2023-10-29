Everyday Kentucky
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescue injured climber

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue team helped an injured climber in Red River Gorge.
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue team helped an injured climber in Red River Gorge.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team responded to calls of an injured female climber in Red River Gorge, according to a post from the group’s Facebook page.

According to the post, the WCSART received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after the climber suffered a lower leg injury.

The climber was lowered down a 15-foot vertical section of the gorge before being taken to a local hospital for additional assistance.

