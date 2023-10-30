Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protection and preservation. That’s the mission of Blue Grass Trust in Lexington.

Twelve historic homes dating back to the late 1800s are on the chopping block as part of a redevelopment proposal that will soon come before the Planning Commission.

“They have this rich pre-history that you may not be aware of, just casually passing by on the street,” said Dr. Zak Leonard, Historic Preservation Manager. “For instance, the buildings in the Maxwell Street area. One might just look upon them and see student housing and that’s what they have been since the 70′s and 80′s. But most of them started as single-family housing between the 1890′s and 1920′s.”

The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation has been sharing the stories of those homes on their social media pages.

“When I was out there taking pictures for social media, I was talking to some of the occupants for the buildings and they didn’t have any idea this was happening,” said Dr. Leonard.

Blue Grass Trust says nearly a dozen properties along East Maxwell Street and Stone Avenue have been purchased by an out-of-state group.

Initial plans indicate intent to demolish the houses and build a six to seven-story, 700-bed apartment building.

“Our major objection is to big boxes that take up the entire block,” said Dr. Leonard. “Ones that are out of proportion to the neighborhood. They will result in all sorts of wacky traffic diversions that haven’t fully been taken into account.”

The oldest home of the bunch is an 1885 Queen Anne Cottage at 215 East Maxwell Street.

A couple of doors down, 227 East Maxwell became the humble beginnings of an international career.

“A man lived there. His name was Benjamin Franklin Scherffius,” said Dr. Leonard. “He was part of the Federal Bureau of Plant Industry and an expert in tobacco production. Worked out of the Kentucky agricultural experiment station and was so successful that the British government in Ceylon poached him to work as the tobacco supervisor there.”

Dr. Leonard says they’d like to see a reasonable compromise among the parties.

“There is a sizeable chunk of land behind the houses themselves,” he said. “That could be the site of a new development but done sensibly in a way that integrates the existing buildings into that framework.”

The homes in question are part of a National Register Historic District.

Which makes them eligible for tax credits.

“We kinda want to set an example to get away from what is essentially demolition by neglect in which you have these large entities that own so many rental properties and let them slowly decay,” he said.

The Planning Commission may hear the proposal in just a few weeks on November 16th.

The Blue Grass Trust says they will continue trying to advocate, educate and inform those who live and work nearby.

“Once you take the wrecking ball to one anchor house or one anchor block, the rest can fold too,” he said.

An online petition has garnered more than 350 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.