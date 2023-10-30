Community effort helps homeless Lexington veteran find a home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bobby Russell says he hit rock bottom when he became homeless. Now, thanks to the kindness of others, the veteran says he’s found a new start.

“I started getting really bad financially troubled,” said Russell. “I was paying for my insurance premiums. I struggled, and eventually I lost my home, and I had to end up sleeping in my car being homeless.”

Russell never thought he would end up living on the streets.

“My doctor, when he questioned me, he said, Bobby, you’re down to 120 pounds. What’s wrong? And I said, I really hate to admit this. I can not afford to take care of myself,” said Russell. “He said go to go to Grace.”

That advice led Bobby to Grace Baptist Church.

“I received a call one day. It was Bobby Russell,” said Grace Baptist Church Pastor Steve Price. “He was asking if we could help him with food. It was the day before our Feed the Hungry program. I said sure. Come on over tomorrow. You’ll get tons of food.”

“They provided food for me, clothing if I needed it,” said Russell.

Bobby began attending church at Grace Baptist Church.

“Brother Steve here at church was like, ‘What do you need, Bobby?’ said Russell. “‘Well, I could use some water.’ He was like, ‘Water? Are you thirsty?’ And I said ‘No. I just want to clean myself up.’”

Pastor Steve referred Bobby to the Clean Start Ministry at Lighthouse Ministries. His trip there would prove to be life-changing.

“The first visit there, I met a lady; her name was Linda,” said Russell. “She wanted to know what my story was. She was like, ‘Oh, you’re a veteran, and now you’re homeless? This apartment complex that I know of, it will get you off the street.’”

“When Bobby came through the door, I knew instantly that Bobby had a story, at that time, that I really wanted him to come here,” said Lisa Patterson, program coordinator for Homeless Veterans at St. James Place Apartments.

A 19-year veteran herself, Lisa Patterson, works hard to reintegrate homeless veterans into society at St. James Place Apartments SRO Phase II.

“Learning how to use your money wisely, and spend wisely and save,” said Patterson.

“Five days a week, I go through classes that are in there called life skills classes,” said Russell. “It’s about improving yourself, preparing you so that when you leave that program, you are ready to buy your home and be self-sustaining.”

Thanks to the kindness of others, Bobby is now in a much better place.

“I’m satisfied. I feel safe,” said Russell. “I’m not cold. I’m not hungry. I live each day to its fullest; be thankful for what I got.”

He’s surrounded by people who will always be in his corner.

“I think that Bobby will stand on his feet again,” said Patterson.

“It’s just been so exciting to watch the transformation,” said Pastor Price. “He has literally gone from homeless to living on the street to now living in St. James Place. It’s just as if God has blessed him over and over. Who knows what’s going to happen in Bobby Russell’s life? But I can guarantee it’s going to be great.”

