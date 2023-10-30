Everyday Kentucky
Community raising money to support FCPS employee after stroke

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nick VanKleeck describes his mother, Stacey, as strong, kind, and healthy.

“She’s very active. You see her walking around any one of the parks, and like, she gets about 20,000 steps a day. She loves pickleball,” said VanKleeck.

That’s why Nick says what happened on October 20 was so shocking.

“I got a call from my dad that you know she was on her way to the hospital,” said VanKleeck.

Stacey was alone in her basement when she got a headache and started to vomit.

“She had a really bad headache, come on, a headache that she knew wasn’t a normal one that she had never felt before. So she called my brother, and she called my dad, and then she called 911, which saved her own life,” said VanKleeck.

Stacey was rushed to the hospital. That’s when she learned she’d had a hemorrhagic stroke, which left a large amount of blood in her head.

“The hardest thing is she’s just the strongest person I know, and seeing her and this weak position is this it’s not I don’t I don’t have words for it,” said VanKleeck.

Through this difficult time, Nick says Stacey’s friends, family, and strangers alike have rallied around her. Now, they’re raising money on GoFundMe to support her medical expenses.

“This community support has been something I’ve never seen before, and I know my mom’s a very well respected woman and liked woman,” said VanKleeck.

You can support Stacey’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

