FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Cold Temps For Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain and falling temps are how we are starting out the week, but the big story is on a blast of wintertime coming late Halloween into early November. This is essentially an early season arctic front pushing into Kentucky.

Before we get to the possibility of the first flakes of the season, let’s talk about the weather out there today.

Heavy rain slows down this morning from west to east but not before leaving behind one heck of a drink of water. Areas of far western Kentucky have picked up more than 4″ of rain with a general 1″-2″ into central and northern Kentucky. Much lighter amounts are being noted in the southeast.

The rain tapers to showers this afternoon as we slowly end the action from northwest to southeast as a cold wind blows.

Very cold temps are then on tap for tonight as much of the region slides deep into the 20s. A few of the models take parts of central Kentucky into the low 20s to start Halloween.

Temps then warm into the 40s for Halloween but this late October version of an arctic front slams in quickly from northwest to southeast Halloween evening into the wee hours of Thursday. A few flakes will be possible along and behind this boundary, especially in central and eastern Kentucky.

Winds are going to absolutely crank along and behind this front.

Temps crash through the 30s and into the 20s right behind that front. Combine that with those gusty winds and you have an honest to goodness wintertime feel with wind chills dropping through the 20s and into the teens.

Temps by Wednesday morning will range from 20-25 for those areas with clear skies and I can’t rule out a few upper teens. For those with clouds and maybe a morning flurry, temps will be upper 20s to around 30.

Highs for the first day of November stay in the 40-45 degree range with gusty winds making it feel even colder. Take the under on Wednesday night and Thursday morning temps as readings may very well hit the upper teens and low 20s for many.

Temps come up to more seasonable levels by the upcoming weekend but another system is likely to swing in here by Sunday or Monday.

