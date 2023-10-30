Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?

For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway? You have to go west, exit into Winchester, turn around, and then merge back on I-64 East to get to Mt. Sterling. Such a hassle.”(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway? You have to go west, exit into Winchester, turn around, and then merge back on I-64 East to get to Mt. Sterling. Such a hassle.”

The Mountain Parkway opened 60 years ago, in 1963. when it was built, there were tolls. I know this because my family always called it the toll road, even though I never saw any of those tolls.

I asked the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet about that exit or lack of one.

They told me it’s possible the parkway predates that part of I-64, which would have made heading toward Winchester the only viable exit. And, at the time, anyone going to Mount Sterling would go through Clay City.

There was a meeting in 2014 to discuss adding an exit heading east; these are some of the proposed designs.

Natasha Lacy with KYTC District 7 told me plans for an exit continue. She checked with District 7 planning and design.

“There is a future project planned with regard to constructing an exit,” said Lacy. “We are waiting on funding for the work.”

So, in the future, you might be able to head east without first heading west.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington
The events will be at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Sunday, November 5.
Lexington’s annual Halloween & Thriller Festival postponed
Crash
Deputy Sheriff injured during crash
The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Kentucky State Police investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Somerset
A pro-Palestine rally was held at downtown Lexington's courthouse plaza.
Ralliers call for ceasefire in war between Israel and Hamas

Latest News

The Nest offers four free programs: childcare, family assistance, parenting and intimate...
The Nest needing donations for rest of year and into 2024
Kentucky woman wins $75,000 on first ever scratch-off purchase
Kentucky woman wins $75k on first ever scratch-off purchase
KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP looking for escaped inmate
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash