Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill drops in today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The transition to the colder air is happening right now! By the afternoon and evening hours, we will be colder than the temperatures from the morning hours.

A pretty strong cold front will continue to plow through the region today. As it drops all the way through Kentucky, our temperatures will end up in the 40s for the “warmest” part of the day. A FREEZE WARNING is out for tonight and through the early morning hours on Tuesday. It looks like most of us will reach all the way down to the mid and upper 20s for lows. Eastern Kentucky might be a little warmer as the cloud cover remains in place out there.

Halloween will be a pretty chilly day. Especially, when you consider the breeze will be blowing and keeping those wind chill numbers down. Some of us will likely hover around the low 40s during the warmer hours. Trick-Or-Treat time will be much chillier. Those readings might even come in around the 20s and 30s. It will be a rough experience when you consider how warm we have been lately. You might even see a few snowflakes early on Wednesday morning.

It does look a little better by the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will reach back to the mid-60s by Saturday.

