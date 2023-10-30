Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.

It happened Saturday night in Leslie County.

Officials say three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side, and a medical helicopter had to be called in.

While the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, officials said the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the emergency vehicle reportedly lost control and it flipped. Officials said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, Austin Turner, was taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH. A passenger, Ben Barton, was also taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH.

Another passenger, 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle following the crash. Officials were later able to get her out. Huffman was taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH, but officials said she died at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.