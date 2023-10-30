Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an ATV crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Jim Garland Road, about four miles east of London.

We’re told 52-year-old Jeffrey Smith of London was driving along the road when he lost control and crashed into a fence and tree. The ATV flipped, throwing Smith and an 11-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The boy who was the passenger was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for evaluation of possible injuries.

This is a developing story.

