Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an ATV crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Jim Garland Road, about four miles east of London.

We’re told 52-year-old Jeffrey Smith of London was driving along the road when he lost control and crashed into a fence and tree. The ATV flipped, throwing Smith and an 11-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The boy who was the passenger was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for evaluation of possible injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington
The events will be at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Sunday, November 5.
Lexington’s annual Halloween & Thriller Festival postponed
Crash
Deputy Sheriff injured during crash
The Kentucky State Police Post in London is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Kentucky State Police investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Somerset
A pro-Palestine rally was held at downtown Lexington's courthouse plaza.
Ralliers call for ceasefire in war between Israel and Hamas

Latest News

Police officers from various departments took part in a formation run in honor of the officer...
Suspect’s trial date set on one-year anniversary of Kentucky officer’s death
Thanks to the kindness of others, Bobby is now in a much better place.
Community effort helps homeless Lexington veteran find a home
Sgt. Medlock died when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser while he was on patrol.
WATCH | Suspect’s trial date set on one-year anniversary of Kentucky officer’s death
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining...
WATCH | ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd announce tour stop in Lexington