KSP looking for escaped inmate

KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says troopers are on the lookout for an escaped Madison County inmate.

KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Rowe is described as a white male, 6′0″ tall, weighing 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Rowe has a birthmark on his upper left arm and a tattoo of “ROWE” across his back.

KSP says Rowe is known to frequent Boyd County and surrounding areas.

We’re told Rowe was serving a sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Rowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

