LEXRAGE encourages people to break things while raising money for domestic violence awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LEXRAGE in Lexington is all about welcoming guests to come in and take out their inner frustrations after a bad day at work or even after a breakup.

This month, however, the business asked people to break things for an even bigger cause.

“We create a safe place to kind of destroy things and to let go of things that may be binding you to the past,” said LEXRAGE Manager Chris Singletary.

Singletary said the business loves to partner with numerous organizations throughout the area for different causes.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, LEXRAGE has been raising money for the nonprofit, The Nest.

“We’ll be donating 60 percent from what we sold this month from add-ons,” he added.

Through buying color bombs or other items they have for people to break, ragers are able to give back to The Nest.

“Everybody that comes through these doors, whatever month it is, whatever organization we’re working with, we have a conversation,” Singletary said. “We don’t put pressure on people, we just let them know. If we’re not able to raise money, we can still raise awareness.”

Singletary added that LEXRAGE does not promote violence, but they offer a safe and healthy way people can deal with their trauma.

“I’ve never seen anything that compares to just the uplifting, freeing effect of doing something like this,” he said.

Singletary said the support for The Nest is not ending when the month does.

“Any organization we work with, we don’t ever stop advocating for. There’s always gonna be a footprint of The Nest here. That will never stop. If anybody wants to contribute anything monetarily to them, we’ll make sure it gets there,” he added.

Director of Philanthropy for The Nest, JoEllen Wilhoite, said they receive a lot of support leading into and during the holidays, but she hopes people can continue to support the organization beyond the season of giving.

