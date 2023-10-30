The Nest needing donations for rest of year and into 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month wraps up, WKYT sat down with The Nest, a nonprofit that has been a lifeline for people in crisis for nearly 50 years.

“Our needs are ongoing. They never end,” said JoEllen Wilhoite, philanthropy director.

Even though Domestic Violence Awareness Month ends in two days, the work at The Nest doesn’t.

“There’s never a lull in the things we need. All of the funding and that support, anyway that it happens, is staying in the community,” said Wilhoite.

Wilhoite says they see about 600 people per month who, due to a crisis, are in need of basic necessities and financial support.

“We’re trying to do the final push for the end of the year to get all of the money that we need for our programs,” said Wilhoite.

The Nest offers four free programs: childcare, family assistance, parenting and intimate partner violence.

“Our main mission at The Nest is to prevent neglect and abuse in adults and children,” Wilhoite said.

Wilhoite says they’ve gotten creative with the businesses and organizations they partner up with to keep their nonprofit running. She said they want to reach all demographics and interests in the community.

“People who’ve been through a lot of trauma tend to bottle a lot of emotions up, and it’s hard for them to find opportunities to constructively let out those feelings.”

Over the weekend at LEXRAGE, a place to smash items, they could do just that. Wilhoite said all the while, they were collecting toiletries and money to fulfill their clients’ needs.

“I think it can be really healing and therapeutic to release all of that emotion.”

Wilhoite says, over the next few months, they will get a lot of donations, which they’re grateful for, but she wants people to remember that after the holidays is perhaps when they need help the most.

“The first of the year, the first quarter, things slow down a whole lot, but we still have to maintain all of our clients and their families and all of their needs,” said Wilhoite.

For more information: https://www.thenestlexington.org/who-we-are

