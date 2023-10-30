Everyday Kentucky
One dead after Laurel Co. house fire

One person is dead after a fire at a Laurel County home, according to Kentucky State Police.
One person is dead after a fire at a Laurel County home, according to Kentucky State Police.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a fire at a Laurel County home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says they received a call for assistance from the Laurel Co. dispatch around 1:00 a.m. with a structure fire on Terrell Road 10 north of London.

They say after the fire was extinguished, they discovered the body of 54-year-old Melissa Creech inside the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

