One dead after Laurel Co. house fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a fire at a Laurel County home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says they received a call for assistance from the Laurel Co. dispatch around 1:00 a.m. with a structure fire on Terrell Road 10 north of London.

They say after the fire was extinguished, they discovered the body of 54-year-old Melissa Creech inside the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.