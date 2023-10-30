Everyday Kentucky
Woman accused of shooting at pumpkins near apartment complex for TikTok trend

Amanda Nease
Amanda Nease(Madison County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County woman is facing charges after police say she fired shots at a pumpkin.

According to an arrest citation, Amanda Nease admitted to police she and a friend were recording her shooting as part of a TikTok trend.

Police say the shots were being fired near an apartment complex.

Witnesses reported hearing 12 gunshots.

Nease is charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

