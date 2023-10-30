Woman accused of shooting at pumpkins near apartment complex for TikTok trend

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County woman is facing charges after police say she fired shots at a pumpkin.

According to an arrest citation, Amanda Nease admitted to police she and a friend were recording her shooting as part of a TikTok trend.

Police say the shots were being fired near an apartment complex.

Witnesses reported hearing 12 gunshots.

Nease is charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication.

