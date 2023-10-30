Several Halloween decorations stolen from Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A half dozen Halloween decorations were stolen from a Lexington neighborhood.

Residents of Tarleton Court tell us last Wednesday, three college-aged men were caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations.

Surveillance video on Tarleton Court.

They say a minion, werewolf, clown and a couple of zombie babies have been taken from yards.

Some of these items are worth two hundred dollars a piece.

To some, these might look like a few Halloween decorations, but to the people who live on Tarleton Court, they say the thieves have stolen a piece of joy.

“It’s just sad that somebody would take joy out of doing something that’s so asinine, and we’d like the props back and go to the rightful owner,” said Tarleton Court resident Brenda Taylor.

Lindsey Abrahmson’s mom, Kim Spencer, has organized these decorations for just about every yard there, some of them handcrafted. Spencer told us how her mom reacted to the news.

“Well, it upsets her.... It gets her a little bit down, but again, she’s a very positive person,” Abrahmson said.

Spencer’s next-door neighbor, Chad Epperson, also helps with the neighborhood setup. He says they put up the decorations for the little trick-or-treaters.

Epperson is not shocked to see these ghostly figures disappear.

“Today’s world, I’m not surprised,” Epperson said.

Stolen items or not trick or treaters will still come on Tuesday

“We just have to pick up the pieces and put a few more things out in place of the things that got stolen,” Epperson said.

Neighbors say last year, someone drove a car over some of their Halloween decorations.

