Suspect’s trial date set on one-year anniversary of Kentucky officer’s death

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been one year since London Police Sgt. Logan Medlock was killed.

Sgt. Medlock died when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser while he was on patrol.

The anniversary was marked by several events, including a run in his honor that various local and area police departments took part in.

Also, 12 months to the date, the man charged in that case was back in court while officers took part in the formation run outside.

The “calling cadence” was clearly heard inside the courthouse just outside the 4th-floor courtroom where Casey Byrd was to go before a judge. Inside the courtroom, Bryd’s trial was set for April 16, and a change of venue was granted.

The trial will take place in Warren County in Bowling Green. That’s because of the publicity the case has drawn. Jurors from Warren County will be chosen to hear the case.

The anniversary was also marked by a new monument placed at the spot where Medlock was killed. It replaced an orange traffic cone and crime scene tape that had been wrapped around the place since the October 30, 2022 crash.

It’s a very somber anniversary for those within the London Police Department.

“You know, all the emotions that we experienced that day, the moment we found out, the moment that we heard about it, come flooding back for me and, I am sure, for everybody else. It’s such a tragic time, such a tragic event,” said London Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

Bryd remains in the Laurel County detention center charged with murder of a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of alcohol with aggravating circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.