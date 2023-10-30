Everyday Kentucky
Tips for turning on the heat as temps tumble

FILE - HVAC unit
FILE - HVAC unit(MGN)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps tumble this week, many are looking to turn on their home’s heating unit for the first time. And while it might be as simple as flipping a switch, there are some things folks will want to look out for.

“If you turn the unit on and it’s rattling and making a bunch of noise and things like that, then obviously give a professional a call and let us come out and check it out for you,” Lee Brooks of Bryant Heating and Cooling said.

Folks are encouraged to remain alert for noises and smells when first turning on their heating units, as sometimes a burning scent may be coming from their vents at the start of the cold weather season. People who burn candles or own pets need to make sure their air filters are changed and the vents are not blockaded before turning on their heat.

“For the first time you run it, there is dust and other things on the heat exchanger of the unit and you get that first time you run it smell – and people kind of freak out a little bit by that. It’s generally safe, but any time you think you smell anything burning or something doesn’t quite smell right, give us a call. If you think some is actually burning, obviously call the fire department, then call us,” said Brooks.

Additionally, people should check the status of their carbon monoxide detector. Regular CO detectors typically only have a shelf life of 5 to 6 years.

“Your carbon monoxide detector is there to protect you. I mean, they say CO is the silent killer. If your water heater is a gas water heater and it’s not vented properly or there is an obstruction in the vent – that could pour into your home as well. Your furnace is also a source of that. Anything that is combustible is going to generate carbon monoxide,” said Brooks.

Technicians say it is always best to play it safe as you turn on your furnace to prevent putting you and your home at risk.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

