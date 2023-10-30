Everyday Kentucky
UK Football hall of famer dies at 79

Sam Ball, University of Kentucky football All-American, retired jersey honoree and five-year veteran of the National Football League, died Monday at the age of 79 in his hometown of Henderson, Ky.(UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky football All-American, retired jersey honoree and five-year veteran of the National Football League, Sam Ball, has died at 79.

Ball, a Henderson native, enrolled at UK in 1963. After a season on the freshman team, Ball became a three-year varsity letterman from 1963-65

He earned consensus first-team All-America and first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior.

Ball was a first-round choice (15th overall selection) of the Baltimore Colts in 1966.  He played in 61 games during five seasons with the Colts until his career was ended by injuries.

He was a member of Baltimore’s 1968 NFL Championship team and the 1970 Colts squad that won the ‘71 Super Bowl, which proved to be his final game.

Ball returned home and became an award-winning salesman in the agricultural industry while also managing his own farm.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

