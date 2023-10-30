Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Victims, families of Old National Bank shooting to sue Radical Firearms

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Surviving victims and families of the Old National Bank shooting are planning to file a lawsuit in Louisville against Texas gun manufacturer Radical Firearms, the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used that day.

The April 10 shooting left five dead and eight injured. The gunman died on the scene as well.

Tad Thomas, an injury attorney with offices in part in Louisville and Chicago, will work with Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm that represented the family of George Floyd in a suit against Minneapolis and won.

As of now, the suit would represent five of the injured, including Dallas Schwartz and Dana Mitchell, and the estate of Jim Tutt Jr. The estate of Tommy Elliott will also be represented but by local attorney Hans Poppe.

Thomas said there is no timetable for the firms to file.

For more information about past coverage of the Old National Bank and other mass shootings, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington
Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crash
Deputy Sheriff injured during crash