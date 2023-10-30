Everyday Kentucky
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd announce tour stop in Lexington

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.(Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” and now includes a stop in Lexington.

According to a press release, the tour will make its way to Rupp Arena on March 28, 2024.

Officials say the artist pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. Public sale tickets begin at 10 a.m. Friday, November 3.

For more information, you can visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.

