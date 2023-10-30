ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd announce tour stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” and now includes a stop in Lexington.

According to a press release, the tour will make its way to Rupp Arena on March 28, 2024.

Officials say the artist pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. Public sale tickets begin at 10 a.m. Friday, November 3.

For more information, you can visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.

