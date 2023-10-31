Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election

Candidates for governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.
Candidates for governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just eight days until Election Day, the candidates for Kentucky governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.

“I think you’re going to see really competitive down-ticket races,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at a bus tour stop in Richmond Monday morning. “It’s pretty exciting to see how hard they are working. In the end, though, each of these individuals has to make their own case.”

Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by the full slate of democratic candidates for statewide elections at the stop.

“It’s important to recognize everybody that’s on the ticket in these important down-ballot races, but very much in support of the governor,” said Buddy Wheatley, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.

The final sprint of the campaign marathon is not new for Former Governor Steve Beshear, Gov. Andy Beshear’s father.

“They’re going to win, and it’s because they’re out here for the right reasons,” said Former Gov. Steve Beshear. “They put the people first and their own self-interests second.

Monday afternoon in Flemingsburg, Republican candidate for governor and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared a message of redemption.

“It’s a unified party, and we feel very good about where we are and that we’re going to win on Nov. 7,” said Attorney General Cameron.

He spoke to a fired-up crowd alongside Russell Coleman, the Republican candidate for attorney general.

“Now we have an opportunity for this full republican ticket to come alongside him,” said Coleman.

U.S. House of Representative members Andy Barr and Thomas Massie also made an appearance at the event.

“That’s really important that we send a message to Washington, D.C. about where the people are, and I think they are hurting from national policies that are going to impact state politics,” said Rep. Massie.

Rep. Barr criticized Gov. Beshear’s endorsement of President Joe Biden.

“What we don’t need in Kentucky is leadership that rubber stamps President Biden,” said Rep. Barr.

In-person, no excuse absentee voting runs from Thursday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 4. The hours to vote are 8:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 7, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

12 Historic Homes in Lexington may be demolished as part of a redevelopment proposal.
Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition
Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition
WATCH | Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition
Residents of Tarleton Court tell us last Wednesday, three college-aged men were caught on...
Several Halloween decorations stolen from Lexington neighborhood
Community raising money to support FCPS employee after stroke
Community raising money to support FCPS employee after stroke