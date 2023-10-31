Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Gathering Place is welcoming in people this week seeking shelter from some of these cold temperatures.

Located in Georgetown, the Christian nonprofit is home to a soup kitchen and homeless shelter and, in cases of chilly temps, an emergency cold shelter.

“We just want to make sure that everybody can come to a place where they can get in off of the street. So, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., any time that it gets below 40 degrees, we want people to come in and seek refuge with us,” said Denise Burkhead, director of The Gathering Place.

For the 2023 season, the facility is being upgraded to meet demand by adding another building to the property to accommodate more beds for those in need. Last year, the shelter says it housed 180 people.

“It’s the first cold snap that we have had, so we are really low on winter gloves for both men and women, both men and women jogging pants, size medium through 3X. We are needing hot hands, toilet paper, and we always have a lot going on here, so monetary donations are always appreciated,” said Burkhead.

The nonprofit hopes through opening their doors in times of inclement weather, the Georgetown community will be inspired to support those less fortunate and share in The Gathering Place’s Message: you are not alone.

”Come in off the street because you are important, and we love you and we just want to let you know that,” said Burkhead.

