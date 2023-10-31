Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Expungement clinic held at Central Bank Center

Giving people a second chance. That’s the purpose of Lexington’s Clean Slate Conference and...
Giving people a second chance. That’s the purpose of Lexington’s Clean Slate Conference and Clinic held at the Central Bank Center on Tuesday morning.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Giving people a second chance. That’s the purpose of Lexington’s Clean Slate Conference and Clinic held at the Central Bank Center on Tuesday morning.

“We want to help people start over,” said Tiffany Brown, Equity and Implementation Officer. “This is geared toward our business community as well as residents who are seeking expungement services,” said Brown.

Brown says helping those with pasts in the justice system get expungements can create a better quality of life for each individual, saying individuals who have gone through expungement clinics are expected to make 25% more than what they made pre-expungement.

“Those who are eligible for expungements have had at least a five-year period where they have not done any wrong, they’ve paid their debt to society, and now are ready to be gainfully employed,” said Brown.

The clinic provides a day-long seminar for people interested in turning things around for themselves, and removing barriers for those who are ready to start over, and giving them equal opportunity to find success.

“That’s the goal, right? That there is a second chance. But not only that, that their slate is wiped clean. That’s really the powerful part of what we do today,” said Brown.

If you missed out on Friday’s clinic, they say not to fear. There will be another event just like this one in April 2024.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP looking for escaped inmate
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snowflakes and very cold
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air with a few Halloween flakes
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital