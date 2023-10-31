Expungement clinic held at Central Bank Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Giving people a second chance. That’s the purpose of Lexington’s Clean Slate Conference and Clinic held at the Central Bank Center on Tuesday morning.

“We want to help people start over,” said Tiffany Brown, Equity and Implementation Officer. “This is geared toward our business community as well as residents who are seeking expungement services,” said Brown.

Brown says helping those with pasts in the justice system get expungements can create a better quality of life for each individual, saying individuals who have gone through expungement clinics are expected to make 25% more than what they made pre-expungement.

“Those who are eligible for expungements have had at least a five-year period where they have not done any wrong, they’ve paid their debt to society, and now are ready to be gainfully employed,” said Brown.

The clinic provides a day-long seminar for people interested in turning things around for themselves, and removing barriers for those who are ready to start over, and giving them equal opportunity to find success.

“That’s the goal, right? That there is a second chance. But not only that, that their slate is wiped clean. That’s really the powerful part of what we do today,” said Brown.

If you missed out on Friday’s clinic, they say not to fear. There will be another event just like this one in April 2024.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.