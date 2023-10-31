Everyday Kentucky
FCPS to host first Bus-A-Treat event

Bus-A-Treat is from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Road bus garage.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School’s transportation team has come up with a new and exciting way for kids to spend Halloween.

This is the first year for Bus-A-Treat, and the three FCPS bus drivers who came up with the idea said it’s all about putting smiles on the kids’ faces and giving them a safe way to trick-or-treat.

Five buses will be decked out with spooky Halloween decorations like spider webs and skeletons.

FCPS bus drivers said they share a special bond with the kids they drive to and from school, and they wanted to do something fun for them.

At Bus-A-Treat, kids and their parents can enjoy hot chocolate, games, food and candy. FCPS said they bagged up 1,000 bags of candy because they are expecting a big turnout.

Event organizers and FCPS bus drivers Charles Mealing and Robert Simpson said their kids are so excited.

“‘Mr. Robert, Mr. Robert! My mom says she’s going to bring me!’ They’re happy. They’re real happy about it,” said Simpson.

“Today, we’re going to show that these kids are number one. Everything that we’re doing is for the kids,” said Mealing.

Bus-A-Treat is from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Road bus garage.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

