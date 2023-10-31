Everyday Kentucky
FCPS hosting safe trick-or-treat event for Halloween night

FCPS bus drivers are prepared to hand out candy to one thousand kids tonight during this first-ever bus-or-treat.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools are taking Halloween safety a step further.

Safety is the reason three Fayette County Schools bus drivers created this event for Halloween night.

They are prepared to hand out candy to one thousand kids tonight during this first-ever bus-or-treat.

The creative drivers say it’s about putting a smile on kids’ faces and giving them a safe place to trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

The bus drivers came up with this idea to offer a safe alternative to the normal trick-or-treating.

We’ve seen an increase in deadly crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists across the state, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

Lexington Police took to Facebook with some safety reminders of their own, like reminding drivers to slow down, especially in neighborhoods.

We know many children and families will be crossing the street and out walking.

They say turn on your headlights, and of course, do not drive under any influence. Find an alternate ride.

For those of you doing the trick or treating, they say to bring a flashlight or glow stick, wear bright clothing, walk on sidewalks and only cross streets at a traffic light or corner.

And, of course, if you’re worried, find an alternate place to trick or treat, like here at the bus garage on Liberty Road.

“Kids are number one. That’s what we’re thinking about. Today, we’re going to show that kids are number one because everything we’re doing out here is for the kids,” said FCPS bus driver Charles Mealing.

The bus-or-treat began at 6 and will go on until 8 Tuesday night. Anyone is welcome, you do not have to be an FCPS student.

