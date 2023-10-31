FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks A Halloween Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This final day of the month is bringing a small taste of winter weather to the region. This comes with frigid temps and the chance for some of us to see the first flakes of the season.

Here’s a breakdown:

Temps this morning start deep into the low and middle 20s across western and central Kentucky. Farther east, temps are only 30-35 because of clouds.

Those clouds in the east may spit out a few sprinkles or flurries early today.

Temps are in the 40s this afternoon as winds gust up ahead of what amounts to a Halloween version of an arctic front.

This front slams through here this evening with limited moisture but it can spit out a broken line of rain and snow showers possible. That would likely be a very thin line of it does show up and would be just in time for some trick or treaters.

Winds this evening will gust to 20-30mph at times as temps drop through the 30s and into the upper 20s. Gusty winds will drop those evening wind chills deep into the 20s.

Northwest winds and low-level moisture may result in some stray flurries across central and eastern Kentucky overnight into Wednesday morning.

It’s a few flakes, y’all… Nothing more. 😜

Temps Wednesday morning drop deep into the 20s for those areas with clear skies. Can we sneak into the upper teens? Maybe. Wind chills will be there from time to time.