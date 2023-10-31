Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks A Halloween Cold Front

Cold front
Cold front(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This final day of the month is bringing a small taste of winter weather to the region. This comes with frigid temps and the chance for some of us to see the first flakes of the season.

Here’s a breakdown:

  • Temps this morning start deep into the low and middle 20s across western and central Kentucky. Farther east, temps are only 30-35 because of clouds.
  • Those clouds in the east may spit out a few sprinkles or flurries early today.
  • Temps are in the 40s this afternoon as winds gust up ahead of what amounts to a Halloween version of an arctic front.
  • This front slams through here this evening with limited moisture but it can spit out a broken line of rain and snow showers possible. That would likely be a very thin line of it does show up and would be just in time for some trick or treaters.
  • Winds this evening will gust to 20-30mph at times as temps drop through the 30s and into the upper 20s. Gusty winds will drop those evening wind chills deep into the 20s.
  • Northwest winds and low-level moisture may result in some stray flurries across central and eastern Kentucky overnight into Wednesday morning.
  • It’s a few flakes, y’all… Nothing more. 😜
  • Temps Wednesday morning drop deep into the 20s for those areas with clear skies. Can we sneak into the upper teens? Maybe. Wind chills will be there from time to time.
  • Highs on Wednesday are 40-45 with another frigid night to follow.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP looking for escaped inmate

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snowflakes and very cold
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air with a few Halloween flakes
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will drop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill drops in today