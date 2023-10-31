Good Question: Did any horses die at Keeneland during the Fall Meet?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know, “Did any horses die at Keeneland during the Fall Meet?”

There was a renewed emphasis on track safety earlier this year after a dozen horses died at Churchill Downs.

Three horses died at Keeneland during their Spring Meet in April.

During the Fall Meet, which ended this weekend, one horse died. A track spokesperson says that the horse, off the clock, was immediately attended to by veterinarians.

They tell us that given the extent of the injury, it was determined that humane euthanasia was in the best interest of the horse.

“Our equine safety team blends state-of-the-art technology, advanced science and hands-on, practical veterinary care to monitor every horse at Keeneland daily and to provide the safest environment possible,” the spokesperson said.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.