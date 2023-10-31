Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air with a few Halloween flakes

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures will remain on the colder side for your Halloween. Trick-Or-Treat might even feature a few flakes!

These high temperatures are what you normally see, consistently, around the beginning of winter! So we have jumped past October and November to jump straight into the second half of December. Factor in the winds and you have a real wintry feel. Wind Chill readings will feel like the teens by early Wednesday morning.

The precipitation side of this features a disturbance dropping in from the northwest for later today. It brings wind with some very gusty winds. Oh, and some FLAKES! Before you get too excited about these flakes, keep in mind that it is just some flakes. There will not be any accumulation from this particular event.

You will see numbers slowly climb back to normal by the end of the week and this weekend. Most will reach the mid-60s by Saturday.

Take care of each other!

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
