Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley, who has been fighting for her life in a hospital in Chicago for more than a year now.

Before May 2022, 47-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. She was a STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, she’s the wife to Jeff Presley and mother to a now 14-year-old and 16-year-old.

Presley thought she had come down with a cold, but a few days later, she was admitted to Baptist Health.

Presley was put on a ventilator and then into a medically induced coma. She was sent to UK. But later, Presley contracted a bacterial staph infection with pneumonia. And in October of 2022, Jeff and Emily would soon head to Chicago.

Presley needed special doctors and treatments, which her family found at Northwestern in Chicago.

Emily and Jeff spent the past 12 months away from their kids, their home and their friends.

Friends who have walked this road to recovery with Emily and Jeff and have organized the welcome home that Emily deserves. Because, as they say, if you know Emily and her family, showing up for them in their time of need is a no brainer.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

