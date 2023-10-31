Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Paris receives Secretariat monument

Secretariat Monument arrives from Utah
Secretariat Monument arrives from Utah(WKYT)
By Alexis Martin
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - A crowd gathered in Paris Monday night to welcome home Secretariat.

“The closer we got to Paris, the more people were warm and fuzzy, you know, and you know they’d wave and they’d honk,” Jocelyn Russel, Artist of Secretariat Monument, said.

The monument, “Twice the Heart,” was transported to Kentucky from Utah by Russell and Dan Cummins Auto Group.

This is the fifth monument Russell created of Secretariat. The monument depicts Secretariat running in the field at Claiborne Farms.

“He’s not dressed in his racing regalia, he has a halter on, and he’s in his paddock, and he’s living his best life in retirement,” Lauren Biddle of the Secretariat Park Foundation said.

Tuesday at 7 a.m., the monument will be installed at the new Secretariat Park, which will open on November 11th.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown Winnings. For Paris, our story is the 50th anniversary of him coming home to Claiborne Farms to retire,” Biddle said.

The park is funded by business owners and community members who want to honor Secretariat.

“It is privately funded by the people in the community, the entire park, all the businesses, and the private citizens have chipped money in to make this happen, it’s a really big deal,” Josh Cummins, owner at Dan Cummins Auto Group, said.

The horseshoes and halter on the monument are molded from those that belonged to Secretariat.

The thoroughbred’s accomplishments are known worldwide, and the park will honor him in the town where he retired and was laid to rest.

“Secretariat is a legend and has been a legend in this community, in Kentucky, and now the world for so many years,” Cummins said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
One person hurt in crash.
Man hurt in hit-and-run crash in Lexington
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Candidates for governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.
Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election
12 Historic Homes in Lexington may be demolished as part of a redevelopment proposal.
Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition
Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition
WATCH | Blue Grass Trust tries to spare historic homes from demolition
Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election
WATCH | Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election