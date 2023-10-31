Everyday Kentucky
Possible abduction under investigation in Ohio, Kentucky

Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the possible abduction was in Wooster in Wayne County, which is about 35 miles southwest of Akron. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

State troopers in Ohio and Kentucky have both now pinged the phone of the male suspect believed to be armed inside a black Cadillac, according to emergency communication reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pinged the phone earlier Tuesday morning, around 5:30 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Wilmington in Clinton County and then in the Lebanon and Mason areas in Warren County, the reports state.

The pings continued along southbound I-71 at the Fields Ertel Road exit in Symmes Township and on the highway in Sycamore Township and Norwood areas, according to dispatch reports.

More recently, the phone was pinged in the Lexington area, Kentucky State Police confirm.

FOX19 NOW has asked the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol for more details about the possible abduction and whether a potential victim is also in the vehicle and, if so, what part of the vehicle.

