Two people die weeks after Lexington apartment fire

The Lexington Fire Department says the two were seriously hurt at an apartment on Malabu Drive on October 15.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people hurt in a Lexington fire earlier this month have died.

The Lexington Fire Department says the two were seriously hurt at an apartment on Malabu Drive on October 15.

A witness told WKYT that several neighbors helped rescue them from the building.

The victims have not yet been identified.

District Chief Derek Roberts says the cause of the fire was accidental and may have started from smoking material.

