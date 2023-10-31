Two people die weeks after Lexington apartment fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people hurt in a Lexington fire earlier this month have died.

The Lexington Fire Department says the two were seriously hurt at an apartment on Malabu Drive on October 15.

A witness told WKYT that several neighbors helped rescue them from the building.

The victims have not yet been identified.

District Chief Derek Roberts says the cause of the fire was accidental and may have started from smoking material.

