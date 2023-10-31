Why aren’t there ambulances at Fayette County football games?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Paul Laurence Dunbar High School football player suffered a knee injury on the field during Friday night’s game. The WKYT Sports team was there. They say the game was delayed by nearly 45 minutes as the crowd waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“It’s recommended that they have an ambulance there,” said Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Julian Tackett.

Tackett says the KHSAA does not require ambulances to be present at high school football games.

“I think you, regardless of the sport you’d like to have, be able to get the quickest care you can for a student, or if somebody in the stands or anybody else if I have an incident. But you know, that’s it’s just as prudent as you can be. And yet, within the resources you have,” said Tackett.

According to the Herald-Leader, in 2017, Fayette County Public Schools had a contract with AMR Standby Services to have an ambulance on site for any football game where two Fayette County schools played each other. The contract was for $8,640

An FCPS spokesperson told the paper that the contract would change in 2018 to have an ambulance present at every home football game played in the county, with a projected budget of 17,280.

FCPS does not currently have a policy regarding ambulances at games, so we asked them, why not? They told us there is “no need for a policy.” They said funding is not an issue and explained that FCPS schools are within close proximity to fire stations. WKYT mapped out the locations of Fayette County’s six public high schools and Lexington’s 24 fire stations. We found that each high school is within roughly two miles and five minutes of a fire station.

“Obviously, in the best of all worlds, you have an ambulance there, and you have a certified or licensed athletic trainer at every event you do,” said Tackett.

FCPS says they do have medical emergency aid training and UK medical staff onsite at games, and that, coupled with the locations of the schools in relation to fire stations, puts them “in a good spot to provide aid when needed” for student-athletes.

