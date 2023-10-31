Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

WKYT Fact✓Check | Healthcare coverage concerns

We’re looking at claims the attorney general wants to re-instate a policy the last Republican governor pushed for.
We're looking at claims the attorney general wants to re-instate a policy the last Republican...
We're looking at claims the attorney general wants to re-instate a policy the last Republican governor pushed for.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new ad from a group backed by the Democratic Governor’s Association is taking aim at Daniel Cameron.

The ad claims, “Cameron promised Matt Bevin-style cuts to Medicaid and to actively work to cut protections for patients with preexisting conditions on private insurance, too.”

WKYT wants to Fact✓Check these claims.

The current Attorney General did discuss bringing back the plan to get able-bodied adults working in exchange for health care coverage through Medicaid.

The Associated Press covered Cameron’s comments back in July at a Kentucky Farm Bureau forum. His plan mirrors what the last Republican governor tried to do. Matt Bevin wanted to create Medicaid work requirements.

Twice, a federal judge struck down the then-governor’s plan, and less than a week after taking office, Governor Beshear ended the state’s legal fight over the Medicaid work requirement. Beshear claimed it would have cut coverage for 100,000 Kentuckians.

Cameron says requiring able-bodied adults to work for Medicaid coverage would help raise the state’s workforce numbers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kentucky Center for Statistics do show a smaller labor force, that’s everyone 16 and older classified as employed or unemployed, now compared to December of 2019 when Governor Beshear took office.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP looking for escaped inmate
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Bus-A-Treat is from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Road bus garage.
FCPS to host first Bus-A-Treat event
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two people die weeks after Lexington apartment fire
The Lexington Fire Department says the two were seriously hurt at an apartment on Malabu Drive...
WATCH: Two people die weeks after Lexington apartment fire
Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know, “Did any horses die at Keeneland...
Good Question: Did any horses die at Keeneland during the Fall Meet?