Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping

It started just before 2 Tuesday morning when a 24-year-old woman was seen being taken against her will.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Ohio woman is safe, and two men are in jail after a reported abduction just south of Cleveland, Ohio, in the Wooster Township.

It started just before 2 Tuesday morning when a 24-year-old woman was seen being taken against her will.

Wayne County, Ohio deputies say someone saw the kidnapping and tried to help but was then shot at multiple times. The car left the area then Kentucky State Police at the Richmond post were told of a cell phone ping in Lexington.

Around 9 a.m., a state trooper saw the car heading south near the 95-mile marker. They stopped the car they say was driven by 29-year-old Anthony Grinnel from Cleveland, Ohio. He was charged with unlawful imprisonment.

A passenger, 27-year-old William Tate, was charged with having a defaced firearm.

The victim was also in the car. Police say she was slightly injured but was going to be alright.

