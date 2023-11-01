Everyday Kentucky
Forestry expert explains why you should buy your firewood local

Texas A&M Forest Service urges to not move firewood
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s getting cold out, so you may be getting your fireplace going or the wood stove operating.

It’s important, though, to make sure the firewood you have is local, as non-native insects can be spread.

“One of the ways those insects travel and move from state to state is through firewood. They’ll find firewood piled up somewhere and lodge themselves into a crack or underneath the bark. Somebody transports that firewood, they are then transporting that non-native insect that can be destructive to the forest,” said Tim Eling of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

They can be destructive to crops, too. Eling said this is how species like the spotted lanternfly recently found in Kentucky can move.

“They are one of several. There’s Asian long-horned beetles, there is spongy moth. All kinds of different bugs that are out there that are attacking our forests,” Eling said.

There are certain types of firewood that don’t have to be local.

“You can find and buy firewood that’s been heat-treated, and it will be bundled. People may see this at some businesses and vendors and it’s usually wrapped in plastic and has a stamp on it that certifies it has been heat-treated. In other words, that wood has been heated up to kill any insects or bugs that are in there,” said Eling.

Eling said there are a few websites out there to help you find local firewood.

“There are two good websites. Firewoodscout.org actually shows vendors that sell firewood, and then dontmovefirewood.org has a host of information about why it’s important to not transport firewood, what are the different types of bugs and insects that are attacking trees and things like that,” said Eling.

