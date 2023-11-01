Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Department of Education releases KY school report card

Department of Education releases KY school report card
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Education has just released its school report card for this past academic year.

KDE says the data should be used to identify achievement gaps to inform decision-making at the local level and to put funding and resources where they are most needed.

The department briefed the media on Tuesday.

Interim Education Commissioner Robin Fields Kinney says Kentucky’s latest school report card paints a complex picture.

“I hope this data serves to continue conversations on how each and every Kentucky can best serve and support the schools in the communities,” said Kinney.

But also showed that strides were made in some areas, especially the Commonwealth’s elementary schools.

“We are making investments in teachers and administrators so that they can help to betterment needs of students in the literacy space,” said KDE Chief Academic Officer Micki Ray. “The early literacy space, specifically”

Ray says that’s also due in part to increased opportunities for professional learning.

However, data shows performance levels in STEM fields lagged, particularly in middle and high schools.

“Our areas that are most difficult to recruit our high-quality teachers tend to be in the math and science areas,” said Kinney.

Another challenge is student attendance, with this report card revealing nearly 30% of Kentucky’s students were chronically absent.

That’s up nearly 80,000 students from the 2018-19 school year, pre-pandemic.

“If we don’t have students in the classroom, the chances they are receiving, and learning from, the instruction is greatly mitigated,” said Kinney.

Kinney says there’s not one way to label the issue but as with student performance. It will require a holistic response to overcome.

“Let’s face it. Kentucky families and the kids have been through a lot. So there’s gonna be a lot of support and encouragement needed from administrators, teachers, family members, community members to help us get kids back in school on a regular basis,” Kinney said.

For parents, KDE says you will receive your child’s individual data soon.

It will come from your student’s school district in the mail over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Kentucky firefighter dies after crash while responding to call
Ambulance
Kentucky man killed in early morning ATV crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
KSP says 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe, of Ashland, Ky., walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
KSP looking for escaped inmate
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Davon Davenport
Lexington man accused of trying to kill wife’s boyfriend
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear at a Kentucky gubernatorial debate in...
Voters to decide if candidates deliver on campaign promises
WKYT Fact✓Check | Healthcare coverage concerns
WATCH | WKYT Fact✓Check | Healthcare coverage concerns
Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle...
Why aren’t there ambulances at Fayette County football games?